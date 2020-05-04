Nowka, Mark Anthony Age 64 Gretna, NE. Passed away on May 2, 2020. He was born on September 21, 1955 in McCook, NE to Dale Nowka and Dorothy (Blobaum) Nowka Benscoter. Mark grew up in McCook, Culbertson NE, and Omaha. He attended Omaha South High School. In 1973, he married Debra Sempeck in Gretna. The couple were blessed with three sons, Adam, Andy and Anson. Mark was a retired diesel mechanic at Cornhusker International in Omaha where he worked for over 30 years. He enjoyed working on classic cars and motorcycles, playing golf, Keno, canoeing, and especially spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents. Those left to Celebrate his Life include his wife Debra Nowka; sisters, Sherry Carfield (Ken) of Culbertson, and Cindy Bundy (Tim) of North Platte, NE; brother Todd Nowka of Omaha; sons, Adam Nowka (Andrea) of Springfield NE, Andy Nowka (Sarah Imbach) of Kirkland WA, and Anson Nowka (Amy) of Elkhorn, NE; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; family and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, May 6, from 3-7pm at Roeder Mortuary, 11710 Standing Stone Dr, Gretna. FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, May 7, at 10:30am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 508 W. Angus Road, Gretna, with Private Interment following at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. 402-332-0090 | www.RoederMortuary.com

