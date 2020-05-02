Nowicki, Ronald G. August 5, 1939 - May 1, 2020 Retired Omaha Police Officer. Preceded in death by parents, Albin and Jennie. Survived by wife, MaryAnne; children, Cindy (Steve) Schenkelberg, Judi (D.J.) Satterfield, Anita Heberlein, Debbie Cox, Tony (Patti) Nowicki; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dad requested no services. Memorials will be directed by the family c/o the Funeral Home. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Nowicki as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.