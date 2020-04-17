Novy, Lorraine M. November 6, 1933 - April 15, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Don Novy; daughter, Lynette Novy; parents, John and Nora Wyskowski. Survived by children, Donald Novy, David Novy, Charles (Colleen) Novy; six grandchildren. No Services. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY L ST. CHAPEL, 4712 S 82nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

