Novak, Richard Steven May 7, 1940 - November 22, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Julia Novak; sister, Marie Murray; and infant son, Anthony Novak. Survived by wife, Marilyn Novak; three sons: Rick, Rob (Debra), and Jamie (Nicole) Novak; sister, Judy Novak (Scottsdale); five granddaughters: Jordyn Mills, Mallory Novak, Charlotte Novak, Sophie Novak, and Jenna Novak. Family will receive friends Monday, November 25th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, November 26th, 10am, Sacred Heart Catholic Church (2207 Wirt St.). Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

