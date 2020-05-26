Novak, Mabel M.

Novak, Mabel M. March 16, 1920 - May 24, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Edward J. Novak. Survived by son, Richard J. Novak; daughter, Joanne Johnson; 4 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren. VISITATION (following CDC guidelines): Wednesday 4-6pm, with 6pm VIGIL SERVICE at West Center Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday 12:30pm at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Mass, go to our website and click the "view livecast" button. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

