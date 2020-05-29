Nosworthy, Dr. Donald G.C., DDS May 10, 1941 - May 27, 2020 Col USAF (Ret) Age 79. Preceded in death by wife, Sharon; parents, Donald and Annie Nosworthy. Survived by wife Dr. Kay Nosworthy; children, Robin Hixson (Derek), Marcella Thornton (Doug), Donald Nosworthy (Paula), and Rosie Hilbun (Casey); grandchildren, Corey, Gage, Mya, Brett, and Bailey; sister, Peggy Cross (David); great-grandchildren and nephews. VISITATION: Monday, June 1, noon1:30pm, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 1:30pm, both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. For video of the service, go to the website below and click the link at the bottom of this obituary. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Military Honors: Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. Memorials to Wounded Warrior Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org). BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

