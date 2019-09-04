Nosal, Irene Age 91 Elkhorn, NE. Survived by her children: Daniel and Elaine Nosal of Castle Rock CO, Timothy Nosal of Elkhorn, Bernadette Kluthe-Buresh of North Bend NE, and Jolene and Tom Costanzo of Council Bluffs, IA; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Elaine Walla of Philadelphia, PA. VISITATION: Thursday 5-7pm at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday at 11am at the Church. Interment in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorials to the Church. Condolences to: www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.