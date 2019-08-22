Norris, Richard F. September 26, 1930 - August 10, 2019 Preceded in death by sister, Dorothy; wives, Robbi and JoAnn; son, Gary. Survived by children: Nancy Johnson (Arld), Mark Norris, Jeffrey Norris (Lori), and Keri Quattlebaum (Stuart); three grandchildren: Christian, Zoey, and Aiden. VISITATION: Saturday, August 24th, from 9-10am, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific, followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. Inurnment: Saturday, 1:30pm, Resurrection Mausoleum. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

