Norris, Richard F.

Norris, Richard F. September 26, 1930 - August 10, 2019 VISITATION: Saturday, August 24th, from 9am to 10am at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific, followed by the MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. Inurnment: Saturday at 1:30pm in Resurrection Mausoleum. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

