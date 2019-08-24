Norris, Richard F.

Norris, Richard F. September 26, 1930 - August 10, 2019 VISITATION: Saturday, August 24th from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific, followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment: Saturday, 1:30pm, Resurrection Mausoleum. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

