Noon, Elizabeth (Bette) November 12, 1922 - February 22, 2020 Of Omaha, NE. A former resident of Sioux City and Council Bluffs, IA, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Noon in 1998; parents, Elizabeth (Lil) and Charles Lang; sisters, Shirley (Leroy) Muth, Mary Jean (Robert) Schneiders, and Geraldine Costello. Bette is survived by four children, Kathleen (Rodger Gerberding) Jurgens, Michael (Sandy) Noon, Suzanne (Dennis) Hopp, and Bobbi (John) Marshall. She was dearly loved by her 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; sister, JoAnn Thro of O'Fallon, MO; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Delores and Joe Mulcahy of Cape May, NJ. Bette resided at Via Christe Assisted Living in Omaha, where she had many friends, including staff who referred to her as "Movie Star." RECITATION OF THE ROSARY: Wednesday, 6pm, followed by visitation with the family until 8pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, 10:30am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4 Valley View Drive. Private inurnment in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Albert Catholic Schools, 400 Gleason Ave. Co. Bluffs, IA 51503. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
