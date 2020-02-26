Noon, Elizabeth (Bette) November 12, 1922 - February 22, 2020 RECITATION OF THE ROSARY: Wednesday, 6pm, followed by visitation with the family until 8pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, 10:30am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4 Valley View Drive. Private inurnment in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Albert Catholic Schools, 400 Gleason Ave. Co. Bluffs, IA 51503. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Noon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.