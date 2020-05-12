Nolte, Bernice M.

Nolte, Bernice M. May 20, 1920 - May 9, 2020 Age 99, of Murray, NE. Preceded in death by parents, James and Emma Holoubek; husband, Eugene Nolte; brother, Leonard Holoubek. Survived by children: Ron Nolte, Plattsmouth; Genene Nolte, Lincoln; Bruce (Mary Ann) Nolte, Murray; Janet (Rick) Urbom, Salt Lake City, UT; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Darline Blotzer, Beatrice; Charline Brookhouser, Columbus; brother, Jim (Brenda) Holoubek, Scottsdale, AZ. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, from 4-8pm (following CDC and state guidelines). Private family services: Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Harvey Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to Murray Christian Church or The Nebraska Masonic Home. Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home 1408 8th Avenue, Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-4445

