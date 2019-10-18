Nollett, Evelyne Mae

Nollett, Evelyne Mae August 31, 1933 - October 16, 2019 Age 86. Evelyne was born in Brownville, NE, to Marvin and Imogene Betts. She married Donald Nollett Sr. on September 9, 1951. Preceded in death by husband, Donald, Sr.; parents, Marvin and Imogene Betts; brothers, Jackie Lee, Marvin Eugene, and Chester Sr. Survived by five children: Donald, Jr. (Debra), Peggy, Martin (Kathleen), Jeffrey (Christine), Gerald (Nancy); seven grandchildren: Jereme (Jessica), Michael (Jill), Kristin Fox (Bill), Justin, Cory (Samantha), Trevor, and Tyler; and nine great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Monday, October 21, 2019, 5-8pm, at Bethany Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 10am, at Discovery Presbyterian Church with burial at Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Association or American Heart Association. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

