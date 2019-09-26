Nolan, Michael T. "Bubba" March 29, 1958 - September 19, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Dr. William F. and Rosemary Nolan; sister-in-law, Peggy Nolan; father and mother-in-law, Dr. Earl G. and Mary Greene; brother-in-law, Phillip Greene; niece, Natalie Greene. Survived by wife, Margaret; sister, Rosemary (Joe) Byam; brothers, William J. and James C. Nolan; sisters and brothers-in law, Mary, Bill (Genevieve), Chip (Barb), Anne; many nieces and nephews. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL 2pm Saturday Sacred Heart Church. VISITATION starting 1 hour prior at the Church. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Sacred Heart Church or Nebraska Humane Society. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

