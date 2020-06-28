Nolan, Mattie S.

Nolan, Mattie S. May 21, 1936 - June 19, 2020 FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Friday, July 3, at Forest Lawn. VIEWING: from 9:30-10:30am, Friday, July 3, at Forest Lawn. BURIAL will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

