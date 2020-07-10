Noble, Harold W.

Noble, Harold W. August 28, 1925 - July 1, 2020 Age 94. US Navy Veteran of WWII. Preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Noble. Survived by his son, Donald Noble (Cheryl); grandchildren: Phillip Noble, Russell Noble (Janet), Dana Noble; great-grandchildren, Douglas and Leah. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, July 10, at 10am at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment: Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery. Military Honors: US Navy Honor Guard and American Legion Post 331. Memorials: Omaha Home for Boys or www.ohb.org. To view the video service, go to the website below, and click the link at the bottom of the Noble obituary. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

