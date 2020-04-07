Noakes, James Ray March 19, 1959 - April 4, 2020 Preceded in death by twin brother, Timmy; grandparents; Don Brown. Survived by wife, Tracey; children, Ryan (Angel) Bidrowski; Kacey Bidrowski; Alex (Maegan) Bidrowski; Kylie (Dakota) Bidrowski; parents, Robert (Margie) Noakes, Jean Brown; sister, Jolene (Jeff) Sparks; brother, Rob (Amy) Noakes; 7 grandchildren. CELEBRATION OF LIFE at a later date. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106 (402) 556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

