Nixon, David August 28, 1953 - March 9, 2020 Survived by Elaine Nixon, Shawn Nixon, Bethany Nixon, Ruth Jean Nixon, Douglas Nixon, Donna Schafer, and grandchildren. VISITATION: Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 5:30-7pm, at Celebration Covenant Church. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friday, March 13, 2020, 11am, at Celebration Covenant Church, 16868 Giles Rd, Omaha, NE 68136.

Service information

Mar 12
Visitation
Thursday, March 12, 2020
5:30PM-7:00PM
Celebration Covenant Church
16868 Giles Rd
Omaha, NE 68136
Mar 13
Memorial Service
Friday, March 13, 2020
11:00AM
Celebration Covenant Church
16868 Giles Rd
Omaha, NE 68136
