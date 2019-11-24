Niver, Robert E. November 23, 1926 - November 19, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Ruth Marie (Tigges) Niver. Survived by son, Terry Niver (Kathy); daughter, Jerri Niver; son, Gary Niver (Joan); five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Sunday, November 24th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. Family GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to a charity of your choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

