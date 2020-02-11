Nitchals, Gerald M. "Jerry" June 12, 1947 - February 9, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Maurice and Mary Nitchals; son, Christopher Nitchals; brothers, Patrick and Stephen Nitchals. Survived by wife of 51 years, Linda Nitchals; daughter, Michelle (Keith) Menard; brother, Robert (Jane) Nitchals; sisters, Janelle (Ty) Buss, Jolene (Glenn) Koch; daughter-in-law, Kim Nitchals; grandchildren: Michael, Holden, Phoebe; beloved golden retriever, Lucy. GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, from 5-7pm, with a 7pm Rosary, all at Braman Mortuary (72nd Street Chapel). FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at 10:30am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church (5801 Oak Hills Drive). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family or Holy Name High School Alumni. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

