Nissen, Donna M. May 8, 1942 - July 31, 2019 Preceded in death by father, A.T. Crumly; brother, Alvin Crumly. Survived by husband, James; sons, Greg (Fianc�e, Ginger Chandler), Troy (Jeanne); grandson, Thomas "T.J." Nissen; mother, Margaret Crumly; sister, Janice Champion. Family will receive friends Wednesday, August 7th, from 1-3pm at West Center Chapel with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 3pm. A CELEBRATION of DONNA'S LIFE will follow at Champions Run, 13800 Eagle Run Drive, at 5pm. Private Interment. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.