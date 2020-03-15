Nimmo, Shirley Eileen November 8, 1927 - March 7, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, John "Jack" Nimmo. Survived by daughters, Gail Nimmo, and Lori Hamburger (Randy); sons, Pat, and Michael (Tina); sister, Norma Taylor; four grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. Family Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church or Kindred Hospice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

