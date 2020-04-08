Nihsen, Judith Karrel Age 84 Survivors include her children, Nick (Lorie) Nihsen of Poplar Bluff, MO; Kelly (Mark) Martin of Shelby, IA; David (Kerri) Nihsen of Omaha, NE; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. PAULEY JONES FUNERAL HOME 1304 9th St., Harlan, IA 51537 | (712) 755-3135

To plant a tree in memory of Judith Nihsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.