Nigro, Sebastian Feb 9, 1943 - Jul 21, 2018 Survived by wife, Linda Nigro; son, Christopher Nigro; sister, Monica Schermerhorn (Jeff); other relatives and many friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 28th from 9:30am to 10:30am at the West Center Chapel, followed by SERVICES and military honors at 10:30am. Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society or Shrine Transportation Fund. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

