Nielsen, Ruby June June 5, 1922 - December 28, 2019 Ruby June Nielsen, age 97, of Omaha went to be with the Lord on Saturday December 28, 2019. Ruby was born June 5, 1922 to John and Emma Cornelius Petersen. Ruby is preceded in death by her loving husband Victor W. Nielsen; Parents; four sisters; and one brother. Ruby is survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A private interment will take place at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.westlawnhillcrest.com for the Nielsen family. Westlawn Hillcrest 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106 402-556-2500 | www.WestlawnHillcrest>com

