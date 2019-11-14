Nielsen, Phyllis J. October 10, 1932 - November 12, 2019 Age 87, of Kennard, NE. Phyllis was born on October 10, 1932 in rural Kennard, NE, the daughter of Max and Margaret Klotz. On September 9, 1953 she was united in marriage to Warren Nielsen. She is survived by her husband, Warren; children: Susan (Rick) York, Sally Nielsen, Sandra (Bob) Glissmann, Sarah (Rick) Maslowsky, Sharon (Bob) Smith and Matthew Nielsen; grandchildren: Emily (Kenny) Smith, Erick (Kathleen) York, Andrew York, Jill (Matt) Aksamit, Rachel (Eric Theriault) Glissmann, Christine Glissmann, John Glissmann, Matthew Glissmann, David (Sarah) Maslowsky, Jared (Kelly) Maslowsky, Mara (Vincent) Ross, Kyle (Hillary) Smith, Kelsey (Brandon) Ross, Rose (Ryan) Klein, Allison Nielsen and Dalton Nielsen; 11 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Norma Sue Klotz. VISITATION: Friday, November 15, with family receiving friends from 6-8pm, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home. A private graveside will be held in the Kennard Cemetery. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 www.campbellaman.com

