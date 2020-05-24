Nielsen, Michael H.

Nielsen, Michael H. November 17, 1962 - May 21, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Freda Nielsen. Survived by daughter, Mikala Nielsen (Brandon Wiley); parents, Lawrence and Betty Nielsen; brothers, Craig Nielsen, and Todd (Ellen) Nielsen; nephew and niece, Nick and Lacy; and many other family and friends. VIEWING: from 12Noon-7pm Friday, May 29, at Forest Lawn. SERVICES: 10am Saturday, May 30, at Forest Lawn. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha | www.forestlawnomaha.com

