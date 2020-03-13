Nielsen, Mary Marguerite (Griep) October 25, 1942 - March 10, 2020 Preceded in death by son, Dale E. Perfect. Survived by children, Carol I. Alvarez (Alex) and Elaine M. Zych, other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Sunday, March 15th from 12 noon to 2pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 2pm. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

