Nielsen, Jack Alan Age 87, of Omaha, NE. Passed away March 9th. VISITATION: Thursday, March 12th, 5-7pm, Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, March 13th, 10:30am, Florence Christian Church, 7300 Northridge Dr. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

