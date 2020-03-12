Nielsen, Jack Alan

Nielsen, Jack Alan December 30, 1932 - March 9, 2020 Jack Alan Nielsen, age 87 of Omaha, NE, passed away on March 9th. Jack was born on December 30, 1932 in Presho, SD, to Edwin and Vera (Walker) Nielsen. Jack graduated from Omaha North High School in 1950 and received his BA in Business Admin. from University of Omaha in 1960. He was a claims adjuster for State Farm for 35 years retiring in 1995. Jack enjoyed collecting and restoring Studebakers, and spending summers with the family at the cabin in Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gregory; and sister, Kay Gammel. Jack is survived by his wife of 67 years, June; daughters, Kathy Pettengill and Christy Woobank; son, Jeff Nielsen (Kathy); nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter; sister, Joan Wheeler; brother, Dennis Nielsen; nieces, nephews, family and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, March 12th, 5-7pm, Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, March 13th, 10:30am, Florence Christian Church, 7300 Northridge Dr. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Florence Christian Church. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jack Nielsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.