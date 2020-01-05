Nielsen, Frederick Christian January 2, 1924 - January 2, 2020 VISITATION: Tuesday, January 7 at 10 am with CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 11 am and Inurnment to follow. All services at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Nielsen, Frederick Christian
