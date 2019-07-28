Nielsen, Ellen Marie (Saner) April 9, 1922 - July 23, 2019 A loving mother and good friend to many. Survived by children: Mary Ann Meier (Dave), Chris Nielsen, Barbara Nielsen, and Susan Nielsen; grandchildren: Amanda, Nicholas (Marcy), Everett, Clayton, and Jack; great-grandchildren, Shayna and Maryn; beloved relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 29th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, July 30th at 10am at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 1920 N. 102nd St. Interment: Calvary Cemetery on Wednesday, July 31st at 10am. Memorials are suggested to Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

