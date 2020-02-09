Nielsen, Cheryl Kay

Nielsen, Cheryl Kay Age 71 Cheryl Kay Nielsen, of Council Bluffs, IA passed away on January 13, 2020. Cheri taught at Woodrow Wilson for many years. VISITATION: Friday, February 14, from 4-6pm at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11am Saturday, February 15, also at the Funeral Home. Memorials can be directed to the Midlands Humane Society. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 www.hoyfuneral.com

