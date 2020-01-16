Nielsen, Cheryl Kay Age 71 Cheryl Kay Nielsen of Council Bluffs passed away January 13, 2020. Cheri taught at Woodrow Wilson for many years. Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Cheryl Nielsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.