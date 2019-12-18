Niedzielski, Ellen Age 76 Of La Vista. Survived by brothers, Jerry Sonntag of Des Moines, IA, Don (Lois) Sonntag of Atlantic, IA, Marvin Sonntag of Exira, IA; sister-in-law, Cyndie Niedzielski of Scottsdale, AZ; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and countless friends. Preceded in death by husband, Jerry Niedzielski; parents Leo and Isabel Sonntag; brothers, Richard Sonntag, David Sonntag; sisters-in-law, Rita Sonntag, Margaret Sonntag, Theresa Sonntag; brother-in-law, Don Niedzielski; god-child, Elizabeth Zuerlein; nieces, Betty Fix and Patty Wilson. FUNERAL MASS 10am Saturday, December 21, 2019, Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, 3405 South 118th Street, Omaha. Memorials to the family for a later designation THE NEBRASKA CREMATION SOCIETY 402-200-3366 | www.NebraskaCremation.com

