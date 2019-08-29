Nicolini, Mary Ann August 13, 1933 - August 25, 2019 VISITATION: Friday, August 30th from 10am to 11am at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 10th & William Streets, followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Nebraska Alzheimer's Association or St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

