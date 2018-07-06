Nicola, Donald L. Jan 4, 1926 - Jul 1, 2018 Preceded in death by wife, Marianne H. Nicola; brother, Harry Nicola. Survived by children: Jim Nicola (Barb), Susan Walenz (Mike), Nanci Mahon (Paul), Jeff Nicola (Bonnie), Joe Nicola (Tammy), Mary Hill (Dennis), and Theresa Portis (Bob); 22 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild. VIGIL SERVICE: Sunday, July 8th at 4pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VISITATION with the family. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, July 9th at 11am at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 1920 N. 102nd St. Entombment, Calvary Mausoleum; military rites by Benson VFW Post 2503. Memorials to St. Augustine Indian Mission, Winnebago, NE or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. HEAFEYI-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

