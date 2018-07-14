Nicklin, Ruth Mayne Feb 10, 1928 - Jul 8, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, James and Letitia Mayne; sisters, Elizabeth Gresh and Anne Hunter; and husband, Dave Nicklin. Survived by sister, Ellie Crews; and children: Kelly Nicklin (Sue), Claudia Deeb (Tony), Polly Andres, and Jim Nicklin; grandchildren: Melissa Menke (Chris Warner), Molly Nicklin (Luke Armstrong), Will Andres (Emily Marie), Sam Andres (Leigh), Emily Andres, Ben Deeb; six great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL RECEPTION: Saturday, August 4, 1-3pm, One Pacific Place Apartment Clubhouse, 1365 S 101 St. A private family service will be held. Memorials to First Unitarian Church, Nebraska Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, or New Cassel Foundation.

