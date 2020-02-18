Nicklen, Donna R. Age 89 Donna R. Nicklen, of Louisville, NE, preceded in death by her parents, EC and Faye Willoughby; husband, Daniel; son, David; and sister, Janice Lee Carlson. She is survived by Daniel Junior and wife Carol Nicklen, of Atlanta, GA; Darla and husband Robert McDonald of Cedar Creek, NE; daughter-in-law, Mary Nicklen of Omaha, NE; nine grandchildren: Challen Nicklen and husband David Sobek, Cassandra Nicklen, Brian and wife Keri Nicklen, Sara and husband Nate Hammond, Kevin Nicklen, Tony and wife Kelly Hillabrand, Tiffany and husband Justin Peacock, Mark and wife Cassandra Hillabrand, Christy and husband Zachary Davis; 18 great-grandchildren: Emily and Mollie Sobek; Evelyn and William Nicklen; Brianna, Nellie and Lydia Hammond; Sydney, Brett, Danny and Hailey Hillabrand; Jacob and Charlee Peacock; Zachary, Katherine and Faith Hillabrand; and Bria and Braylen Davis. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 11am, First United Methodist Church, 222 Walnut Street, Louisville, NE, with lunch to follow. Private family burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery, will be later. Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church, Louisville. VISITATION: Tuesday, 1-9, with family present from 5-7. No viewing after 5pm. Condolences may be sent to fusselmanallenharvey.com. Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home 413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE 68037 | 402-234-3985
