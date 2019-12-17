Nicholson, Zachary Alexander July 31, 1988 - December 14, 2019 Zachary is survived by his wife, Brette; children, Sawyer, Emmalin, and Charlotte; parents, Kristi and Larry; sisters, Sydney and Ava; grandparents; aunts and uncles; and cousins. VISITATION: 57pm Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Kremer Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 2602 N 24th St., Omaha, NE 68110 with viewing one hour prior to service. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

