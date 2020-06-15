Nicholson, Susan L.

Nicholson, Susan L. Age 75 Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Conquest Elliott; grandson, Zachary Nicholson; sisters, Becky Maier and Laura Jewell; and brother, Chuck Elliott. Survived by husband of 57 years, Larry Nicholson Sr.; sons, Larry Jr. and John (Nora) Nicholson; daughter, Kim (Mike) Waszgis; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Connie Hermsen; brothers-in-law, Mike Maier and Tim Jewell; and sister-in-law, Patty Elliott. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday 7pm at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel, with VISITATION starting at 4pm until time of Service. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on Susan's obit and Stream Service. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

