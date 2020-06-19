Nicholson, Patricia M. June 4, 1941 - June 15, 2020 Patricia M. Nicholson, age 79 of Fremont, died June 15, 2020 in Fremont. She was born June 4, 1941 to William and Alice (Neff) Bauers. Western Electric (Avaya) employee and past president of the IBEW in Omaha. Married Eugene "Nick" Nicholson on December 6, 1959. Survived by sons, Paul (Diane) Nicholson, Omaha; and David Nicholson (Joyce LeQuesne), Nevada; brother, David (Sonja) Bauers, Fremont; and grandchildren, William Nicholson and Valerie (Bradley) Moran. There are no services planned. Online condolences at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com Moser Memorial Chapel 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 | 402-721-4490

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Nicholson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.