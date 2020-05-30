Nichols, Sandra Kay

Nichols, Sandra Kay April 19, 1942 - May 28, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Mattie Belle Thrower. Survived by husband of 60 years, Paul Nichols; daughter, Dawn Trojanowski (Bradley), Bellevue, NE; granddaughter, Victoria; brother, Robert Thrower (Mary) of Bonaire, GA; sister, Jerrie Lynne Bracken of Topeka, KS; numerous nieces, nephews and family. Devoted Air Force wife, world traveler and gifted artist. VISITATION: Sunday, from 5-7pm, at Crosby Colonial Chapel. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to American Cancer Society and sent in care of the family. CROSBY BURKET SWANSON GOLDEN 11902 W. Center Road 402-333-7200 www.crosby-burket.com

