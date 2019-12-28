Nicholas, Jeanette A. August 10, 1936 - December 23, 2019 Preceded in death by husbands, Randall Nicholas and Donald Chesler. Survived by her daughters, Peggy Chesler and Jodi Chesler; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Gary (Bobbie) Kafka; sisters, Patricia (Patty) Barone and Nadine Walton. VISITATION begins Sunday at 5:30pm, with Vigil Service 6:30pm, at the funeral home. FUNERAL: Monday, 10:30am, Korisko Chapel to St. Mary's Church for 11am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment: St. John Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

