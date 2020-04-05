Nicholas, Fred Omaha, formerly of Waterford, passed away on March 30, 2020 at 79 years of age. Born on June 30, 1940 in Toledo, OH, the son of Lynn and Margaret Nicholas (nee Marsh); beloved husband of Alice Nicholas (nee Wilson) for 56 years; cherished father of Scott (Patty) Nicholas; Proud grandfather of Brendan, Ross and Connor Nicholas; dearest brother of Marilynn Thurston. Fred graduated from Birmingham Seaholm High School in Birmingham, Michigan. He went on to receive his Masters in Education at Wayne State University and Bachelor of Science at Western Michigan University. Fred inspired many and taught sixth grade at Haviland Elementary and Crary Middle School in the Waterford School District for 32 years. He met the love of his life Alice who also taught in the Waterford School District in 1963. Fred was truly loved and will be deeply missed. Interment INB Crescent Hills Cemetery, Waterford. MEMORIAL SERVICE will take place at a later date. Memorial Donations may be made to: Waterford Foundation for Education, or Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements entrusted to Coats Funeral Home. To post a condolence please visit: www.CoatsFuneralHome.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.