Newton, Harold W. June 19, 1926 - January 7, 2020 Age 93 years of Council Bluffs, IA. Preceded in death by wife Bernice; son Michael; granddaughter Tracey; parents; and 9 brothers and sisters. Survived by sons, Raymond (Lonnie), Harold Jr (Jean), and Stanley; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. CELEBRATION of Harold's Life: Saturday, January 18, at 10am at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Siena Francis House. For more information, please visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400

