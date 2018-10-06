Newsome, John H Jr. Age 71 - Sept. 28, 2018 Survived by wife, Dr. Cynthia Newsome; sons: John H. Newsome IV, Douglasville, GA; James P. (Amanda) Thompson, Lincoln, NE; daughters: Rachel Newsome, Stockbridge, GA; Elizabeth Thompson, Omaha; brother, Marvin Gooch, Burkina Faso, West Africa; sister, Dr. Cynthia Gooch (Meredith Owen) Grayson, Omaha; six grandchildren. WAKE: 4-6pm Sunday, Church. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Monday, Salem Baptist Church, 3131 Lake St. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery. Military Honors. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th St. 402-453-7111 www.omahathomasfh.com

