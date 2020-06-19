The search has ended for a 28-year-old Lincoln native reported missing in Hawaii on Monday. Clare Maney "is presumed to be gone," her family said in a Facebook post.

She was last seen in Kailua-Kona on Sunday walking the shoreline with dive fins on, according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.

Clare graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2013 and had been working at Hawaii Outdoor Guides as a guide.

Her sister, Beth Maney Scott, said Clare "was a true explorer."

"She had so many talents," Maney Scott said. "She was an author, artist, rock climber, avid diver, wildness guide, biker, hiker, environmental activist, yogi, teacher/guide, wilderness first responder, business owner and chef."

Maney Scott recalled the last time she was alone with her sister. She and Clare took a toad trip along the northern coast of California.

"I am so glad that we took the time out to take it," Maney Scott said. "She really influenced me and I believe others to slow down, not be so serious, and enjoy the incredible beauty around us, and also to see potential adventure waiting around the corner."

Funeral services are planned for Saturday at 10 a.m. in Lincoln at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 4500 Duxhall Drive.