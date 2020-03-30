Leo F. Connolly always tried to fair, friendly and firm during his 30 years as an Iowa district court judge.
“That’s also the way he raised his kids,” son Joseph Connolly said. “He was always fair, and he was always friendly, but he was always firm, as well. He treated everybody the same, and he was very genuine. That was a great lesson to learn.”
Connolly, 90, died in his sleep at an assisted living home in Tucson, Arizona, on March 19. Burial was at St. Columbanus Cemetery in Weston, Iowa. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.
After graduating from St. Francis High School in Council Bluffs in 1948, Connolly enrolled at Creighton University in Omaha for three years of undergraduate study. He then obtained his law degree from Creighton in 1954, working his way through school by starting a TV repair shop.
Connolly and the former Patricia Scarpellino, who lived down the street from his family, were married in 1951 at Holy Family Catholic Church. He went to work for the family law firm, and they raised nine children.
“He never turned anybody away because they couldn’t pay,” his son said. “There were times when he would come home with a couple of chickens, a pig or a half hog after representing a farmer. I remember a plumber he represented doing the plumbing in our home.”
A proud Irishman, Connolly also was involved with St. Peter Catholic in Council Bluffs, where he served on the parish council and school board and as a Boy Scout leader. He also did volunteer maintenance projects at the church, including installing a new sound system.
Summer vacations involved the Connolly family packing the car with kids and pulling a trailer full of tents and sleeping bags. Later, they converted a school bus into a camper for a long trip to Alaska.
In 1976, Connolly was appointed a judge of Iowa’s 4th Judicial District, covering 10 counties in the southwestern corner of the state. He moved to senior status in 1996 and retired in 2006.
In addition to Joseph Connolly, who lives in Council Bluffs, Leo Connolly is survived by his wife of 68 years, daughters M. Brigid Connolly, Maureen Connolly and Ann Binau, all of Tucson, Arizona, and Frances Murton of Manor, Texas; and sons Edward of Portland and Stephen and Robert, both of Council Bluffs; 25 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
